BRINKMAN, Mary

BRINKMAN (nee Schwindeman), Mary Jane



A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; three sisters, Lucille Lewis (Len), Ruth Keller (Chip), Irene Fischer (Carl) and a brother, Urban Schwindeman (Charlotte). She is survived by two daughters, Connie Franklin (Larry, deceased), Sharon Sigler (John) and a son, Ron Brinkman (Shelley).



Mary was all about family. Along with her 3 children, she loved spending special time with her 8 grandchildren, Todd Franklin (Beth), Stacia Franklin, Stephanie Sigler (deceased), Brock Sigler (Kellie), Heidi Godby (Josh), Drew Brinkman (Noelle), Shannon Brinkman, and Lauren Allen. That same love was shared with her 12 great-grandchildren, Kaelan, Eliana, Mason, Kennedee, Rylee, Max, Hunter, Arya, Ainsley, Zeke, Luke, and Josh. She will be dearly missed by all.



Mary and Ralph were born and grew up in Dayton, where they married in 1944. After Ralph served his 4 year term in the US Navy, they returned to civilian life and moved from Mobile, AL, to Hummelstown, PA (near Hershey). They enjoyed their time in Pennsylvania, where they built their first home, with the help of several friends. They moved back to Dayton in 1965 and have since lived in the Centerville area.



Mary loved life and being with people. She was always quick with a smile and first to lend a helping hand where it was needed. She was an active member of her church community at Incarnation where she met and made many lifelong friends.



The family would like to especially acknowledge and thank Kim and the entire St. Leonard SDR staff for all their efforts and caring shown to Mary.



Visitation will be Wednesday, 12/29, from 5:00- 7:00 p.m., at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday,



December 30, at Incarnation Church after which she will be buried next to her husband, Ralph, at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

