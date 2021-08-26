BRINNON, Richard Eugene



89, of Enon, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born December 26, 1931, in Urbana, to the late Pearl H. and Elizabeth Powell Brinnon. Richard is survived by his wife Louise; four children, Steve and Sandy Brinnon, Denise Brinnon, David and Debra Brinnon, and Ruth and Brian Shaw, a brother, Charles; several grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. Visitation will be held 2:00 to 3:00 pm and the service will be conducted at 3:00 pm,



Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, with Pastor Ron Lee officiating.

