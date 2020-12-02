X

BRISCOE, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

BRISCOE, Ruby Jean

Ruby Jean Briscoe, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born January 31, 1933, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Lewis "Buck" Harvey and Lula Bell (Hampton) Tackett. Ruby enjoyed taking walks, playing bingo and listening to blue grass music. She loved spending time with her family and was very supportive of her loved ones and community. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lenual Briscoe and 12 siblings. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Dwight "Ike" (Jackie) Briscoe and Mark (Katie) Briscoe; grandchildren, Anthony Briscoe, Zachery Briscoe and Emily Briscoe; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Briscoe; brother, Chester "Joe" Tackett.

Visitation will be 5-8 pm, December 3, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Services will be at 10 am on Friday, December 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.