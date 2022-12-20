dayton-daily-news logo
BRISLENN, Helen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRISLENN, Helen A.

Beloved mother of Richard (Linda) Kemp, Dianna (Gary) Ewald, Joyce (Paul) Stumpf, Cheyenne (Lisa) Kemp, Jeffery (Theresa) Brislenn and Emma Brislenn. Dear grandmother of twenty grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous relatives and friends. Helen loved to cook, read and play bingo. She passed away December 17, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1pm, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cin-Day Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Memorial donations may be sent to a donor's choice.

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

