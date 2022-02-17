BROADNAX, Linda K.



Age 60, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426, with Pastor Hence Coats officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

