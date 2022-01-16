BROCK-PHILLIPS, Betty Ruth



Age 99, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Randall Residence in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born August 8, 1922, in Kansas City, KS, daughter of the late Logan and Minnie E. (Bailey). Betty was an employee of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education for over 20 years and retired from the district in 1985. She was a longtime member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church, was an active member at the Vandalia Rec Center, and the Vandalia Senior Center.



Betty could be seen scaling the climbing the wall at the Rec



Center and even won an award for the Oldest Wall Climber in Ohio at the age 89. She was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, taking walks, playing Scrabble and working crossword puzzles. Betty had many skills and admirable traits she shared with her family and friends. She always saw the good in



people, was a teacher of children and generous with her knowledge, her time and resources for anyone who needed her. What Betty loved best however, was her family, and



second only to her family, her green tea. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Raymond Brock; second husband, Howard Phillips; 2 brothers, Oliver and Vern C. Bailey; and her son-in-law, Gary Miller. Betty is survived by her children,



Judith "Judy" Lantz of Troy, OH, Bonnie Miller of Boston, MA, and James Brock (Judy) of Lancaster, OH; step-daughter,



Diane Lileas (Tom) of Tipp City, and their son, Adam Lileas of Vandalia; 5 grandchildren, Kristin Penny (James), Charles Lantz (Michelle), Melinda Tsonas (Alex), Andrew Miller and Jennifer Brock (Shawn Hensley); 4 great-grandchildren,



Amanda, Logan, Owen and Athen; along with numerous



other family members and friends. Graveside services will be held privately for the family at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Ste. 101, Troy, OH 45373 in Betty's memory. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Randall Residence of Tipp City for the exceptional care provided to Betty. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia.

