BROCK, Robert H. "Bob"



Robert H. "Bob" Brock age 83 of Plain City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 14, 2021, at Grant Medical Center. Surrounded by loving family, he was an adoring father and grandfather and will be sorely missed. Memorial Mass to be celebrated



privately at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. Memorial contributions may be made to the St.



Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Random Act of Kindness to promote Bob's kind and generous spirit. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share a special memory.

