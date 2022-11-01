BROCK, Roger R.



"Trigger"



Age 72, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sue Brock, by his parents, Ferdinand and Helen Brock, by a brother, Danny Brock and by a nephew, Jesse Weaver. Roger was a US Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of VFW post 3288 and AMVETS post 1789, both in Brookville. Roger is survived by a son, Michael Brock and daughter-in-law, Joana; daughter, Stacey Brock; grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Poe and Brittany Brock; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Morgan, Carson, Noah, Hayden, Blake and Alayna "Little Bit"; sister, Teresa Brock; brothers, Steve (Barb) Brock and Timothy Brock; sister-in-law, Linda Brock and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm on Thursday, November 3 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation is 11-12:30 on Thursday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com