

BROCKMAN, Donna Jean





Donna Jean Brockman, age 91 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Donna was born in Hamilton, Ohio, onDecember 9, 1929, to Louis Schurger and Virgie Baker Schurger. She was employed at Columbia Federal for 9 years. Additionally, Donna helped support the family business at The Elbo Room in Fairfield. Donna is survived by her son, Gary (Lisa) Brockman; granddaughter, Ashley Brockman; brother, Glenn (Yvonne) Schurger; nieces, Kimberly (Robert) McCarthy and Michelle (Bobby) Zellner; nephew, Dean (Maggie) Schurger; cousin,Susan Huston Bell and brother-in-law, Holden Smith. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Virgie Schurger; husband, George C. Brockman and sister, Joann Smith. Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday,February 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.



www.browndawsonflick.com