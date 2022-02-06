BROCKMAN, Michael R. "Mike"



Age 65 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, family and close friends by his side on February 1, 2022. He was Born May 31, 1956,



in Hamilton, the son of



Raymond and Norma (Loheide) Brockman. On August 5, 2000, Mike married Peggy Holland in Hamilton, OH.



He graduated from Hamilton Taft High School in 1974 and Miami University in 1976. Mike worked for Champion International Security in his early years, became Police Sergeant at St. Clair Township Police Department until moving on as a Deputy Sheriff for Butler County Sheriff's Department for majority of his career and teaching at Butler Tech Police Academy in the later. He enjoyed his family, friends and serving the people of his community. Mike was a man of his word… God, Family, Country and would help



anyone in need, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a member of Hugh L. Bates, # 686 F & A.M.



Masonic Lodge and a huge Cincinnati Bengals Fan! Who DEY Mike and rest in peace our brother.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Peggy Brockman; beloved cousin, Charlotte, and other family; adoring nieces and nephews; and countless close co-workers in law-enforcement, and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and



cousin, Chuck Barrett.



Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the funeral home with Chaplain Frank Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

