BROCKMAN, Sharon Rose



Age 75, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Bowman, mother, Roselene Frank and stepfather Martin Frank Sr. She is survived by husband Stephen Brockman, siblings, Ronald (Jeanette) Bowman, Janet (Jim) Harris, Bruce (Rose) Bowman, Sondra Breckel, step siblings, Donna (Pat) Frank, Katrina (David) Phillips, Martin (Cindy) Frank, Pam (Brian) Wolfe and Danny (Joyce) Frank.



Sharon was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 30, 1946. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a B.A. in Accounting and continued to maintain continuing education throughout her career. Sharon was a Certified Public Accountant and was the owner of a Jackson Hewitt Service along with Brockman Tax and Accounting Services.



Sharon was an avid bowler and along with husband Steve enjoyed competitive bowling tournaments. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.



Sharon was a loving mentor to her younger siblings and will be sadly missed by all. Graveside committal of cremains 1 pm Friday, November 11th at Calvary Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. On line condolences may be sent to



