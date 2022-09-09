BROOKS, Bertha



Age 85, of Glendale, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev Jackie Robinson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

