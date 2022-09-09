dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROOKS, Bertha

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROOKS, Bertha

Age 85, of Glendale, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev Jackie Robinson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
SMITH, Gerald
3
VAUGHN, Billie
4
BAILEY, Peter
5
MOBLEY, Tangy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top