BROOKS, Della

BROOKS (Mundy),



Della Marie



Born July 11, 1942, in Dayton, passed away peacefully, July 19, 2022. She was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1960, and a faithful member of Valley Peace M.B. Church. She retired from General Motors. Preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Rosa Lee Mundy; brother, Timothy Mundy; special friend, Walter McNair. She leaves to cherish beautiful memories, her children, Adria (Dierre) Maddox, John Jr. (Joei) Brooks, Stephen Mundy, DuJuan Brooks; sisters, Patricia Wiley, Debbie (Rev. Jackie) Robinson; brother, Dwayne Mundy; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, August 2, at Valley Peace M. B. Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

