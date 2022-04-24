dayton-daily-news logo
BROOKS, Henry

BROOKS, Jr.,

Rev. Henry Ward

Rev. Henry Ward Brooks Jr., passed away on 4/8/22, at age 94. He was born on 5/22/27, in West Mansfield, Ohio, to

parents, Henry Ward Brooks Sr. and Arizona Brooks. Henry was a graduate of Findlay College and of The United Theological Seminary in Dayton, where he served as Vice President for 35 years. He served in the Navy during WWII and was an avid pilot. Henry was an activist for social justice and participated in marches with Dr. Martin

Luther King in Selma, Alabama. Henry had a gentle sense of humor, always had a kind word and smile, and had a gift for engaging people. A celebration of life service will be held on 4/30/22, at 11:00 am at the York Center United Methodist Church, West Mansfield, OH.

