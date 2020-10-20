BROOKS, Jimmy R.



84 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, October 17, 2020. He was born in Claiborne County, TN, the son of CW and Maggie Brooks. Jimmy retired from Navistar with 30 years of service and moved to Brunswick County, NC. He was an active member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church. In 2015 he moved back to Springfield and became a member of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ. Jimmy enjoyed fishing and mowing grass but most especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Leonard and Howard "Bud" Brooks. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years Judith A. (Planck) Brooks, whom he married November 25, 1960; children Jill Haney and Jonathan Brooks; sister Virginia Rice; grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Haney, Josh (Sarah) Haney, Alex and Jacob Brooks and their mother Melissa; Mila Nottoli-Brooks and her mother Betsy; great-grandchildren Ryan, Kaden and Cooper Haney; many nieces and nephews and close friends. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Jimmy will be Friday in the Memorial Home with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin, Josh, Alex, Jacob, Ryan and Kaden. Memorial contributions are requested to the Mission Fund at the International Pentecostal Church of Christ 3333 E National Road Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



