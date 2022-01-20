BROOKS,



Marcina Annette "Cina"



Marcina (Cina) Annette Brooks transitioned into the spiritual realm of paradise in her home on January 13, 2022. This beautiful soul entered our world on February 17, 1978, in Oak Park, IL, to the union of Allen K. Lee and Latese Lee. Cina was a born fighter with a loving, kind spirit and an infectious smile. She was educated in the Springfield City School system and was employed with Ohio Valley Surgical Center for 10 years. She gave her life to Christ at an early adult age and was united in holy matrimony to Forest Brooks on May 26, 2011.



Cina loved taking care of her pets, beautifying her home, coloring in her unique coloring books, listening to music and singing along, helping others, shopping for deals, collecting shoes and DVDs of movies she loved, traveling, playing cards, and going to concerts. Her beautiful alto voice graced many church services, special occasions, and musical groups. Her tenacity for perfection to the chagrin of her family set her apart from our mediocrity. Cina became a homeowner in 2020 and was so proud of her accomplishment. She also was a creative business owner selling natural beauty products she made. She will always be remembered for her giving nature; she would stop to help anyone in need, touching many lives around her and was like a mother to those who didn't have one to nurture them.



Cina leaves to cherish her memory her doting husband, Forest Brooks; her loving, devoted son, Treyvion Marcellas Lee; mother, Latese (Robert) Jones; father, Allen (Patricia) Lee; sisters: Monica (Mark) Miller of Suwanee, GA, Jessica Lee and Tiffany Lee of Springfield, OH, Dara (Demetrius) Weaver of Olathe, KS; stepsisters Dawn (James) Bryant, Erica Smith, and Angel (Raymone) Woods; stepbrothers BG Jones and Lloyd Smith; thirteen nephews and three nieces; special friend



Frances "Aunt Fran" Gavin; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 22 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 11:00 am. The family kindly requests all visitors to wear a mask for the entirety of the Visitation and Memorial service. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

