BROOKS, Nancy

Nancy Lee (Blome) Brooks, age 85, of Wilmington, formerly of Englewood, Ohio, pass away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born April 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Harry and Olga (Russo) Blome, Jr. Nancy retired from the Juvenile Court System in Dayton, Ohio. She loved this job and was very proud to have worked for the court system. She made many lifelong friends during her time there. Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She loved playing Bingo at the Legion with her friends, and gambling. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Toni Brooks of Wilmington, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Bryan Lamers of Harrison, Ohio; grandchildren, Cierra Baker, Sienna Johnson, Sevannah Brooks, Andrew Brooks, Austin Brooks, Alexander Lamers, and Meaghan Needleman; her beloved dog, Della; brother-in-law, Jerry (Nancy) Brooks and sister-in-law, Sally (Jim) Shunk. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded by her husband, George "Mark" Brooks; and brother, Harry Blome, Jr. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.

