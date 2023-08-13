Brooks, Rae

Brooks (Erisman), Rae Ann



Rae Ann (Erisman) Brooks, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023, with her husband by her side. She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Agnes Klein, parents Flora (Klein) and Raymond Erisman Jr. and her sister Agnes Lorene Doughty. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Robert Brooks. She is also survived by her sister Berta Huse, in-laws Clyde (Martha) Doughty, Teresa Brooks, Steve (Mary Jo) Brooks and Dan (Cindy) Brooks and many nieces and nephews. Rae Ann loved animals (especially her cats), nature, and outdoor activities. She was a French teacher for Tipp City Schools and a competitive ice skater.



A mass of Christian burial is being planned at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420.



