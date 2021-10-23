BROOKS, William Marlatt



81, of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 21, 2021, at his home in Chino Valley, AZ. He was born to the late Lester and Audrey Brooks in 1940 in New



Castle, Indiana. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served 10 years honorably and achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant before separating from the Marine Corps in 1968.



He was a well-known and respected business owner in Hamilton, OH, for over 20 years. During his time in Hamilton he served as a Worshipful Master of the Hamilton Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Cincinnati Shrine for many years. He was a lifetime VFW and NRA member and



supporter.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Brooks, his three sisters, Linda Stegmeir, Phyllis (Mike) Flick, and



Penelope Welz; his three daughters, Leslie (Randy) Thauer, Susan Brooks, Roberta (Mike) Akison. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren Ashlee (Jay) Brooks, Amanda (Joshua) Harris, Sarah Akison, James Akison and many nieces and nephews.



No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital.

