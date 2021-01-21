BROPHY, Richard C.



Age 72, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Rick fought hard to overcome many complications caused by his brain cancer



tumor.



Born August 8, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Mary and Henry Brophy. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Floria of 40 years and their miracle son Brian (Meghan), and grandchildren Johnathan and Sarah, sister Becky Martin (Bill), and brother Steve (Nancy). Rick had a close relationship with his in-laws Michelina (deceased 2019) & Ernesto (deceased 2005) D'Amico. Rick had a special bond with his 12 nieces and nephews and was known as the fun-loving, playful uncle. Rick loved to fish and there were memorable family fishing trips.



Rick proudly served our country when he enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. For 30+ years, he was



employed at the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC) and later at the Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC). One of his proudest moments was when he was promoted as Director, Engineering Standardization.



He was Commander of the American Legion Post 598 in Kettering for 4 years. Rick loved being around people and



enjoyed helping and serving others. He was very proud of the American Legion members and all of their accomplishments.



Rick was athletic playing basketball, baseball/softball, tennis, racquetball, golf, and newly learned pickleball. In his younger years, he was a very competitive baseball pitcher. He was a member of the DESC Golf League for many years and



developed close friendships with many of the golfers. Rick



always treasured the camaraderie developed from the golf trips they shared. Rick was a member of Ascension Church and co-chaired the Beer Booth at the Ascension Festival for many years. An active member of the John Pirelli Lodge participating in their Bocce League, helped with the Special Olympics Bocce Tournament, and Co-chaired the pizza booth at the Festa.



Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Dr. on Monday, January 25, at 1:00 PM. Friends may call from 12:00 PM until time of mass. Mass will be livestreamed at



www.AscensionKettering.org. Entombment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family wishes to



extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors and staff who cared for Rick at Miami Valley Hospital, especially Dr. Steven Chambers, a dedicated and hardworking doctor, Fidelity Health Care staff, and Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer



Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

