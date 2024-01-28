Brougher, Susan

Brougher (Lemen), Susan E. "Susie"



A memorial service will be held at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield Saturday February 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Cynthia Atwater officiating. Remembrance contributions may be made to Wittenberg University, Office of Advancement, PO Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501 or Historic High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. Susie made everyone feel special with a warm smile, a shared laugh, and a kind word. She will truly be missed. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





