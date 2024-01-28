Brougher, Susan

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Brougher (Lemen), Susan E. "Susie"

A memorial service will be held at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield Saturday February 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Cynthia Atwater officiating. Remembrance contributions may be made to Wittenberg University, Office of Advancement, PO Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501 or Historic High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. Susie made everyone feel special with a warm smile, a shared laugh, and a kind word. She will truly be missed. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Berger, Betty
2
Berns, Douglas
3
Baisden, Brandi
4
Bauer, Christopher
5
Abner, Doris
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top