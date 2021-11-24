BROWER, Anna

BROWER (Brubaker), Anna Mary



Anna Mary (Brubaker) Brower, age 92 of Eaton, Ohio, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at Vancrest Nursing Center in Eaton. Born on May 2, 1929, in Gasper Township, Preble County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Runella (Deaton) Brubaker. Anna was a 1947 Lanier High School graduate and worked for Producers Livestock and Miller's Supermarket both in Eaton. Anna was a devoted member of Eaton Church of the Brethren in Eaton.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Emerson Brower in 2012; brother, Harold Brubaker in 1998; sisters, Ruth Bowman in 2019 and Leah Metzger in 2011.



Anna is survived by her children and their spouses, Doyle and Barb Brower, Anita Brower, Denton and Judy Brower, and Areda and Keith Rieder; grandchildren and spouses, Deanna (Eric) Hicks, Danielle (Ryan) Pieratt, Jaret (Kyle) Brower, Kira (Ivel) Whiteman and Amy Rieder; great-grandchildren, Meredith and Bryce Pieratt, Logan and Ethan Brower and Everleigh Whiteman; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Rd., Eaton, Ohio with Dr. Dan Denlinger officiating. Interment will be held in Preble Memory Gardens, near West Alexandria, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation please be made to the Southern Ohio/Kentucky District Church of the Brethren (for Disaster Ministries) P.O. Box 185, Greenville, Ohio 45331.



Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.



