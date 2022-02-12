BROWN, Barry Lane



Age 68, of Fairfield, passed away on February 3, 2022, while vacationing in Florida. Born to Earl and Virginia (Steele) Brown, he was a graduate of Fairfield High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. Well-known and



respected as the founder of Barry L. Brown Paving, and of Barry Brown Investment Properties, he ran honest and trustworthy businesses for over 40 years and lived a life of service to his community. He was a good man. In 1972, he married Lisa Mitchell. They raised 4 children, Carri, Corinn, Chad and Cheryl, instilling in them that same love of community and service. They enjoyed 30 years of marriage until Lisa's passing in 2003. Barry was heartbroken until he met and married Sherry Knapp, who brought the light back into his eyes and was his partner in all things for the last 17 years.



He is survived by his wife, Sherry Knapp-Brown; children Carri (Randy) Mefford, Corinn (Nick Marconi) Brown, Chad (Nicole Conyers) Brown, and Cheryl (Alicia Sampson) Brown; grandchildren Micah, Mitchell, Carter, Elisa, Lillian, Grant, Colin, Lyla, Reese, and Christopher; sisters Teri (the late Brian) Pattullo, and Glenna (Roger) Debo. He was preceded in death by his first wife, parents and a brother, Glenn.



Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd.,



Fairfield, OH 45014. The family will also receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – until time of Funeral Services (12:30 p.m.),



Tuesday, February 15, at the funeral home with Rev. Fred Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Furthermore, there will be a Celebration of Barry's life at The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim's, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 on Tuesday, February 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. The Family request masks be worn for visitations, funeral service, and



celebration of life.



Donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011, or to the Barry Brown Memorial Community Fund-Fairfield Community



Foundation, 5350 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014, which will be used to fund nonprofits serving the Fairfield Community. Further information and remembrances at



www.avancefuneralhome.com