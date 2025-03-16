Brown, Bonnie

Age 83, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away at home on Monday, March 10, 2025. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Nixon Brown; parents, Lester & Lucy Nelson; and a great-granddaughter, Genevieve Belcher. Bonnie was a loving mother & grandmother, a farmer's wife and a manicurist. She was an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Arcanum, OH. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Newkirk (Bob); son, Richard Brown (Melissa); 5 grandchildren, Bob Newkirk III, John Belcher Jr., Dakota Belcher (Casey), Linzie Belcher and Jacob Brown; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Whittaker (Don) and numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held for Bonnie & Nixon at a later date. Check with Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home for an update on the graveside service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

