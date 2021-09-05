Brown, Charlyn A.







IN LOVING MEMORY



CHARLYN A. BROWN



September 2, 2014





You were such a blessing to everyone. You simply madeeverything brighter. You gave of your time. You made ordinary moments extraordinary. A simple day became special because of you. You never failed to bring laughter. You never had a dull moment. You were a confidant. You shared your family and friends. You knew me even better than I knew myself sometimes. You were there at my lowest and beside myself with grief. You were strong, independent, caring, kind, compassionate and selfless – an inspiration to all. One of the best teachers – you taught how to choosebattles wisely – how to deal with life – and to realize themportance of each day. Life could be hard but you never let it defeat you. Thank you for making my world a better place. Thank you for the happiness, the love, and light you brought into my life. Thank you for believing in me. The mostprecious blessing that has been bestowed upon me.



Miss you. Love you. Julie