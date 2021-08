BROWN, Darrell Glen



Of Plainview, TX, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away in Lubbock, TX, on July 29, 2021. He was 66. Darrell was a '72 Wilbur Wright HS grad and a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles R. and Helen R. (Hall) Brown. Darrell is survived by his brother, Charles Lynn (Bonnie) Brown of Miamisburg, OH, and Roger Lee (Debbie) Brown of Kettering, OH, as well as several nieces, nephews and special friends June Branham, Tammy Taylor & Ella Rodriquez of Plainview, TX.