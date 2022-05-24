BROWN, Donald D.



83, of Sidney, passed away Sunday May 22, 2022. He was born on September 29, 1938, in Union City, Indiana, to the late Donald H. and Alice Maxine Brown. He was raised and graduated from Sidney High School where he participated in marching Band and played basketball. Donald proudly served in the U.S. AirForce from 1958-1962. He was a member of American Legion Post, 707 Englewood, OH, and past member of Miami Valley Golf Club. He truly enjoyed playing golf with Ruth and good friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Jean C. Smith and second wife Ruth A. Howie.



He is survived by his daughter Heather M. Chessman (Gary); step-son Mark D. Howie (Angela); step-daughter Shara L. Howie; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and good friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 pm May 25, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Dayton OH 45417. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

