BROWN, Donald L.



Age 57 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 25, 1964, the son of Clyde and Evelyn (Schuh) Brown. Donald had worked as a Loader/Operator for Brown Tree Service.



Survivors include his Companion, Shonda Rowland; a daughter, Hailey Brown; brothers and sisters, Caroline (Steve) Wilson, Paula (Michael) Shaffer, Ricky (Carol) Brown, and Ronnie (Anita) Brown.



Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Brown, Jr. and a nephew, Ricky L. "Bo" Brown, Jr.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30 am, Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of



Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Tuesday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm, Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at



