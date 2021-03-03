BROWN,



Dorothy L. "Dottie" Brown, age 85 of Dayton, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on Monday, March 1, 2021. Dot was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 16, 1936, to Harold M. Cox and Gertrude (Garner) Cox. On June 25, 1956, in Lawrenceburg, IN, she married Louis L. Brown, and he preceded her in death in 1997. Dot and Lou were life Marines, and traveled cross-country while raising their children. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamilton. Dot loved spending time with her family and friends, but especially with her grandchildren.



Dot is survived by her daughters, Debbie Engle (Eugene Frances) and Lyn (Tracie Wells) Brown; her step-daughters, Sharon (Raymond) Dalton and Carole (Bill) Atkins; her brothers, Harold Cox and Herbert (Denise) Cox; her grandchildren, Danielle Engle (Bijan Fayaz), Dane (Ashley) Engle, and Dericka Spivey; her step-grandchildren, Matthew (Bree) Dalton, Rachel (Mark) Pizzi, Luke (Alissa) Dalton, Julie (Mark) Novitch, Karin (Mike) Caicedo, Robert Cone, Erik (Christine) Atkins; and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold M. Cox and Gertrude Cox; her spouse, Louis L. Brown; one daughter, Lori Spivey; and one brother, Howard Cox.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Marine Corps Toys for Tots. www.browndawsonflick.com.

