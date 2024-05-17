Brown, Douglas L.



Douglas L. Brown, 79, of Ada, OH passed away at 10:51 a.m., Sunday, May 12, 2024 at Vancrest of Ada.



He was born on February 17, 1945 in Lexington, KY to Cecil Roscoe & Ruby (McClain) Brown who preceded him in death.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, infant Colleen Rae Brown and Darlene Vandemark who passed away on May 26, 2023.



Doug graduated in 1963 from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, OH and from Ohio University in 1967 with a Bachelor's degree in Business. Following his graduation from Ohio University, he was employed at Dayton Tire & Rubber Company for several years and then accepted a position with the United States government spending most of the 35 years of his career working in the U.S. Department of Justice, retiring in June 2005. Doug loved playing tennis and was an avid reader of non-fiction U.S. and Ohio history books along with many biographies of U.S. military, political and other public figures. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan and attended major league baseball games every chance he got. He was a loyal, trusted friend, colleague and brother and kept in contact by faithfully sending birthday cards, anniversary cards along with an annual Christmas letter.



Pursuant to his wishes there will be no public service. His ashes will be buried alongside his sister Darlene in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry, KY.



Memorial contributions may be made to the McClain Marshall Scholarship Fund at Rhodes State College, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, Ohio 45804.



Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.



