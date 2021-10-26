dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWN, Ernest

Obituaries
8 hours ago

BROWN, Ernest E.

"Elmer"

Age 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Jacksboro, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church, United States Air Force Veteran, member of Campbell County Honor Guard, 32nd Degree

Mason, Kentucky Colonial, and a retired business owner.

Preceded in death by wife:

Sheila Lambert Brown; son: Terry McEvoy; parents: George and Cleo Brown; brothers: Bo, J.C. and Bill Brown; sisters: Georgia Mae Lovely, Eula Lee Falls and Irene Lindsay. Survived by wife: Margaret Brown; daughter: Amy Tibbitts and Dave; sons: Bradley and Rene Brown, Alan Brown; grandchildren: Michael and Chelsea Tibbitts, Jeremy and Krista Brown, Sarah and Olivia Brown; great-grandchildren: Kyle Anne and Scout Ryan Tibbitts; Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Tuesday, October 26 with services to follow at 7 PM, Cross-Smith Chapel, Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Graveside service and Interment, 2:30 PM Thursday, October 28, Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH.

Condolences may be given online at


http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com


Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Cross Smith Funeral Home

300 East Central Avenue

La Follette, TN

37766

https://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DILLON, Frances
2
TOMBLIN, Junior
3
TACKETT, Randy
4
ROBINSON, Gary
5
PUCKETT, R. Wayne
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top