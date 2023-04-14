Brown, Foster F. "Bud"



age 89 of Vandalia passed away April 10, 2023. He was born in Arlington, MA on August 7, 1933, graduated from Arlington High school in 1951 and Boston University School of Industrial Technology from which he obtained his aircraft mechanic and powerplant license. During the Korean War he enlisted in the Air Force and served the 4 year commitment at Lowry AFB in Denver. He married Esther (Smith) Brown on Sept 12, 1953. Upon discharge from the AF he became employed by TWA as an aircraft mechanic in Dayton. He was promoted to manager of maintenance and was with TWA a total of 34 wonderful years.



He was a member of Shiloh Church, UCC. He was a 50-year member and past president of the Vandalia Lions Club. He volunteered at the Dayton International Airport information counter, then at the Dayton and Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He, also, volunteered at the National Museum of the USAF for more than 20 years. He was a trustee of the Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio. He was a trustee of the Historical Society of Vandalia Butler. In his retirement he and Esther became involved with Canine Companions (CC). They became puppy raisers and in over 20 years they raised 15 pups for CC. CC is a fantastic non-profit organization that provides service dogs for those with disabilities other than blindness, free of charge. Bud became an area director of the Lions Project for Canine Companions. He was active in these until he took a fall in early 2020.



Survived by wife of 69 years, Esther; 3 children Steve (Sheri), Glenn (Debbie), Karen (Dave); 11 grandchildren Alicia (Justin), Suzanne (Jon), Theresa, Melissa (Josh), Mitchell (Rachel), Bobby, Brian, Nate (Amber), Nick, Jesse, Corey; 9 great grandchildren, Dylan, Carmen, Sonya, Hazel, Hannah, Nik, Azlyn, Liam, and Pierce (arriving next month); 2 nephews, Roger, and Greg (Vicky). Thank you to Brookdale Englewood for your loving care over the last 7 months. Special thanks to Day-City Hospice for helping Bud and our family on his journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Canine Companions, 7480 New Albany Condit Rd, New Albany, OH 43054.



Visitation at Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home 139 S. Dixie Dr, Vandalia, OH Saturday, April 15, 2023 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with the memorial service following. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

