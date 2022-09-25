dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWN, Gary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Gary C.

Gary C. Brown, of Minster, Ohio, passed away peacefully September 21, 2022. Since retiring, Gary was active in the community and a very creative tinkerer. He was survived by his Brother,: Michael and his wife Genie; his 3 children, David and his wife MIchelle, Kevin and his wife Samantha, and Julie and her wife Caley, and 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Bria, Isabella, and Scarlet. There will be a private service with close family and his ashes will be spread in the Rocky Mountains he loved.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
KUNTZ, Kenneth
4
BRASSER, Jean
5
GOLDBERG, Margaret
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top