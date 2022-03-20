BROWN, Gregory

BROWN, II, Gregory K.



38, of Springfield, passed away March 16, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. He was born February 23, 1984, in Springfield, the son of Gregory and Roberta (Fields) Brown. Bub was a loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. He would do anything to protect his sisters, nieces and nephews. His family and his business meant a lot to him, but he longed to be with his mom in heaven. Mr. Brown was the owner of Brown's Small Engine Repair Shop. He is



survived by his father, Gregory Brown; sisters, Amy (Cory) Pooler and Amanda Brown (Jeremiah Castle); nieces and nephews, Da'Myron, Brennan, Adalynn, Alison and Hayes and his beloved dogs, Shelby and Keith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Brown and a sister, Kimberly Ann Brown. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM



Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the



funeral home with Pastor Costandy Saba officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

