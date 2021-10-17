dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWN, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWN, Helen Mae

Age 102 of Toledo, passed away Saturday, October 9th, 2021, in Dayton, OH. She was born June 16, 1919, in Steuben County, Indiana, to the late Rev. Roy and Beryl (Vaughn) Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Bernard "Bernie" F. Brown, son Jerry L. Brown, sisters Margaret Rouch, Beth Radvanyi, Bette Mason and grandson Matthew Rudisill. Survived by 3 sons Ronald C. Brown Honolulu, HI, Len (Marla) Brown of Dayton, OH, Dennis (Louise) Brown of Orange, CT, daughter-in-law Shirley Brown of St. Paul, MN, a sister Karen Edmundson of New Lebanon, OH, 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a Charter Member of the Church of the Cross UMC in Toledo, OH. "My life was great, you made it so with laughter, love and hope to grow. Thank you family and friends who cared. The love and laughter make sure it's shared. My time had come, I had to go. I'm with My Bernie, I missed him so." Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in her

memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
DOWDELL, Joseph
3
BEGLEY, Belvie
4
ABNER, Juanita
5
FULLER, JOSEPH
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top