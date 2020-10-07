X

BROWN, James

BROWN, James Austin Age 80, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will take place Thursday, October 8 at 10:00 am at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, 1639 East Lytle Five Points Rd., Centerville, OH. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST., CENTERVILLE, OH. Share your condolences with the family at www.routsong.com.

