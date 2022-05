BROWN, L. Christine



Of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was an educator in Dayton



Public School for 40 years and leaves to cherish her memory a loving family and friends. Her service will be held at St.



Benedict the Moor; 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH 45417 on Monday, May 23, 2022, starting with visitation at 11 AM and Mass at 12 PM.



HHRoberts.com