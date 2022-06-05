BROWN, Laura

BROWN (Friend),



Laura Ann



LAURA ANN (FRIEND) BROWN, 52, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Oxford, Ohio. She was born November 12, 1969, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Sturtz) Friend. Laura graduated from Lakewood High School in 1988, received her undergraduate degree from Heidelberg University in 1992 and later completed her master's degree from Antioch University McGregor Campus. While attending Heidelberg University, Laura joined the Kappa Psi Omega sorority. She began working in the Springfield City School System in 2009 and spent her career assisting children with learning disabilities and most recently was a District Inclusion Specialist. Laura worked tirelessly to be a voice for children. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jeff Brown; two children, Samantha, and Brett; siblings, Brenda (Tim) Brown, John (Kim) Friend, Carol (David) Rinehart, and Thomas Friend (Connie Moore); father-in-law, James Kermit Brown, brother-in-law, Jim (Monica) Brown, and best friend, Donna (Jeff) Baller. She is preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Vicki Brown. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at 2:00 pm, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, also with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children with Disabilities Fund or Fellowship of Christian Athletes Children with Disabilities. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



