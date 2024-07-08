Brown, LInda K "Lynn"



Linda (Lynn) K. Brown, age 81, formally of Huber Heights, passed away on Sunday, June 30 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Daniel Brown, husband Louis Brown, brother Larry Brown and sister Carolyn Snyder, brother in law, John Snyder, nephews Daniel Higgins and Randall Higgins. Her final moments were spent surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her 3 daughters, Jenny McCormack (Bill), Carla Skaggs (Gene) and Lori Pier (Dave); Grandchildren Virgil Wiley V, Victoria Wiley, Colton Pier, and Logan Pier; Great Grandchildren Kadence, Alyra, Virgil VI, Presley, Brynn, Madisyn and Oakleigh; niece Suzy Beckmeyer (Mike).



She retired from National City Bank where she received many customer service and sales awards. She served on Huber Heights City Counsel for many years giving back to her community.



Lynn was known for her silly sense of humor and will be missed by those who knew her. The family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life and not the sadness of her passing.



Lynn has donated her body to science to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift program.







A celebration of remembrance and reflection will be held at the Wright State Rockafield Cemetery Memorial Gardens on University Blvd, Fairborn, OH on Tuesday, July 16th from 5:30-6:30 pm.



