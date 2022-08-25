BROWN, Lue Nell



Age 98, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Calvary MBC, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Samuel N. Winston Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



