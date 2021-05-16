BROWN, Margaret

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689618-01_0_0000689618-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689618-01_0_0000689618-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BROWN (Thomas), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Margaret Elizabeth <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">"Betty" <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">95, of Centerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born on March 9, 1926, in Marion, Ohio, the middle child born to Walter Raymond Thomas and Mary <br/><br/>Lillian (Moore) Thomas. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1943. Betty was a 70+ year member of Eastern Star, Indian Lake, OH, and Belmont, OH, chapters and volunteered hundreds of hours a month preparing medicine bottles to be recycled through an Easter Star project. She was raised <br/><br/>Presbyterian and belonged to Indian Lake Community Church, the same church they were married in 1946. Betty was <br/><br/>preceded in death by her husband, Chester Brown; parents; siblings, Frances "Franny" Elma (George) Murphy, and Walter "Bud" Raymond (Beverly) Thomas, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Terry Jean (Brown) Lowry, Betty "Babs" Ann (Brown) Brant, Kathryn "Kitty" Louise (Brown) Lowry-Collins; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Larry) Day, Scott (Jenneen) Lowry, Jay (Elizabeth) Lowry, Joy (Dan) Reiher, Michelle Pier; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant a flower or tree in her honor, and remember her in every bloom or bud, or <br/><br/>create a sewing project with the most vibrant colors and wild patterns, she was never subtle. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.</font><br/>