BROWN, Mary



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, was born April 7, 1933, in Maysville, Kentucky, to the late James White and Anna Davis White. She attended Maysville Public Schools and retired from General Motors. She was a faithful member of True Christian Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Mothers Board. Mary was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was an avid reader of the Bible and loved her crossword books.



On Sunday January 17, 2021, Mary Brown transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. She was preceded in death by paternal parents, James and Anna White; son,



Hubert Hancock Jr.; daughter, Sharon Hancock; (6) sisters, Irene Thompson, Addie Porter, Bessie Gibbs, Hattie



Humphreys, Corrine Davis, and Violet Jackson; (6) brothers, James Jr, Henry, Everett, William, Stanley and Nathaniel White.



Mary leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life (4) daughters, Marvel Davidson, Jerry Hancock Golding, Helena Hancock and Beverly (Norman) Hicklin; (3) sons, William Slater, James (Vicki) Hancock Sr. and Charles (Kim) Hancock; (1) sister, Fannie Oliver; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family.



Funeral service Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

