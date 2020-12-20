BROWN, Melissa

BROWN (Parker), Melissa Ann



83, of Miamisburg, formerly of Gahanna, passed away



Wednesday, November 25 at her residence.



Melissa was raised in Franklin, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1955. She attended Mount Union College and The Ohio State University. While at The Ohio State University she met the love of her life, William Thomas "Tom" Brown, who passed away in November 2004. Melissa and Tom were married in 1961. Melissa and Tom were members of Mifflin Presbyterian Church where Tom served as a Trustee. Melissa worked several years at Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools. She moved to Miamisburg in 2006. Melissa



never knew a stranger and had many friends in Gahanna and Miamisburg. She enjoyed attending water aerobics, walking her dog and her lunches out with her friends.



Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ethel Parker; brother Richard M "Dick" Parker and sister Marcia McConnell. She is survived by her devoted sons, Jeffrey (Janet) Brown of Springboro, Steve Brown of Winter Garden, FL.; her brother Tom Parker of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Chelsea Brown, Jaryd Brown and Mitchell (Jen) Kemper; great-grandchildren, Avery and Isadora Kemper; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a private family service in Gahanna where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. Arrangements handled by GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

