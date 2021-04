BROWN, Sr., Michael Lee



Age 63 departed April 18, 2021. Survived by children:



Michael, Preston and Miracle; parents Lee Russell and Ada Ruth Brown; and other family.



Visitation 11AM-12PM. Service starts at 12PM, Monday, April 26, 2021, at Mt. Moriah



Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave, Dayton, OH.



