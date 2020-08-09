BROWN, Mychelle L. Whom was also known affectionately as Shug and Shelly B, was born March 6, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio, to Earnest Brown Jr. and Dr. Margaret Wheatley. In May 1988, she graduated from Forest Park High School (Winton Woods High School). As a scholar, Mychelle was awarded a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh for Electrical Engineering. She was so ambitious. Her determination led her to Wright State University to complete her degree. Mychelle moved around, living in Florida, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. She returned to Dayton, Ohio, in 1994. Mychelle's career was in the Transportation and Logistics industry. She held supervisory positions with Dayton Public Schools (DPS) and Regional Transit Authority (RTA). She impacted many lives while serving in these roles. Employees saw her as trustworthy, caring, and authentic. She listened with an open mind; no judgement passed. Mychelle was a loving and compassionate person who loved to laugh. She would get this cute little look on her face and had the most beautiful and infectious smile that could light up your soul. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." For over 20 years, Mychelle remained a dedicated and faithful member and servant to her church, Mount Calvary Baptist Church. She served as an Usher and on the Transportation Ministry and sang in the choir. The relationship she had with her brothers, Earnest and Derek, was unlike any other. Mychelle was a wonderful sister that taught them a lot and she always had their back. When her brothers would see her, their whole face would light up and the time would just be lost. Mychelle loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was a passion that was shared and bonded her with her brothers. She enjoyed going to live events. Sometimes she would also attend the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavalier's games. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, MONDAY, August 10, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, TUESDAY, August 11, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Pastor Samuel Winston, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

