Brown, Nina



Nina L. Brown (Osswald, Hunter) 76, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, September 26th, after a battle with cancer. She was born on January 23, 1947 at her family home in Twin Township, Preble County, OH, the daughter of Merlin and Wilma (Rasor) Osswald. Nina graduated from Twin Valley North High School, Class of 1965. Her greatest joy in life was time with her family. She cherished being a mother to her only child, Stuart Hunter. She treasured memories of picking her granddaughters Shelby and Cassidy up from school, playing and having fun with them, and helping them grow in to amazing women. Nina also loved to travel, and enjoyed visiting 49 of the 50 states with her devoted husband Gary Brown. Nina is preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Wilma (Rasor) Osswald. She is survived by her husband, Gary Brown, son Stuart (Cyndi) Hunter, step-children Kristie Brown-Gripp, and Randy (Penny) Brown, granddaughters Shelby (Cody) Shuster, and Cassidy Hunter, friend Trey Kuntz, step-grandchildren Hayley (Ethan) Stanley, and Devan Brown, siblings Curtis (Jean) Osswald, Betty (Gary) Brazier and Brian Osswald, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH. Visitation Sunday, October 1st from 3-5 pm, Funeral Service Monday, October 2nd at 10:30 am, followed by a graveside service at Arlington Cemetery. Email condolences may be sent at GILBERT-FELLERS.COM



Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

