BROWN, Paul I.



68 of Springfield lost his 27 year battle with end stage



renal disease on January 1, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Elliott County, KY, on October 11, 1953, the son of Carl and Thelma Brown. He worked in construction at Kegley



Construction and Pauley Construction. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Patricia Mongold. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Cheryl Mongold-Brown; his daughter, Stacey (John) Gladman of Groton, CT; his son, Spencer Brown of Springfield; his puppy, Lele Brown; grand-puppy, Buddy; brothers, Gene (Loretta) Brown, Wayne (Laura) Brown, Danny Brown and Donald (Jane) Brown; sisters,



Wanda Calhoon, Karen Casto and Linda Fields; and many



nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Paul's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity. The family would like to thank Dr. Pius Kurian, Dr. Annick Edon, Dr. Pamela Bucklew-Wilder and all the other doctors that took care of Paul over the years. The nurses at the Wound Center, the dialysis clinic, his PD nurses, dialysis nurses at Springfield Regional Medical Center and all the nurses at Springfield Regional Medical Center, especially the ICU nurses that always took good care of Paul. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



