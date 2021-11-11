BROWN, Paul

BROWN, Jr.,
Paul Anthony
Age 35, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday,
October 29, 2021. Funeral
service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral