BROWN, Paul B.
Age 92, of Greenville, passed away June 10, 2024. He was preceded by his wife Beverly. He graduated from Verona High School and served his country in the USMC. Survivors include sons, Edward (Candy), Douglas & Steven (Susan); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Burkett; brothers, Thomas & Gary Brown. Celebration of Life Gathering and service, 10-11 & 11 Tuesday, June 18 at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers, pleased donate to EverHeart Hospice, Greenville. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
