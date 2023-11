BROWN, Pauline R. "Polly"



Memorial celebration for Pauline R. Brown (Turner, Tong) is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd from 2-4 p.m. at Vernet Ecological Center in Glen Helen, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greene County Animal Control or Greater Dayton Brain Help Foundation.



